Advertisement

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dalzell had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with the San Francisco 49ers, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies Saturday following Henry Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two passengers in the car, Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

News

Man flown to hospital following Henry Co. shooting Saturday night

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

Coronavirus

Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
If you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

National

SCOTUS battle heats up this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

National Politics

TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawyers for TikTok have pleaded with a U.S. judge to delay the Trump Administration’s ban of the video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of Sunday.

News

Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in his first presidential endorsement.

National

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.