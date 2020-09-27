Man dies Saturday following Henry Co. motorcycle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle east along Route 58 in Henry County Saturday died after the driver of a 2019 Ford Edge allegedly failed to yield the right of way turning left from Preston Road.

According to State Police, David Wayne McMillan, 59 of Spencer, Va., was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Robert E. Handy, 73 of Danville, Va., was wearing his seatbelt and sustained no injuries. Two passengers in the car, Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

Robert E. Handy is charged with failing to yield the right of way.

The crash is still being looked into.

