Advertisement

Man flown to hospital following Henry Co. shooting Saturday night

Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.
(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with gunshot wounds to his arm, chest and buttocks Saturday night in his home at 725 Mitchell Road in Axton.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a 9:35 p.m. call into the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center regarding an individual being shot. Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

The victim told investigators he was outside of his home when a Black man wearing a mask approached him and fired multiple times. A white powder believed to be illegal narcotics was found by authorities near where Mitchell was shot.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to call 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). A reward of up to $2,500, depending on the crime and substance of the tip, is available through the Crimestoppers Program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies Saturday following Henry Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two passengers in the car, Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

Coronavirus

Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
If you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

News

Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.

Coronavirus

Virginia surpasses 2 million COVID tests, percent positivity remains below 5 percent

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,159 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,144 reported Saturday.

Latest News

Crime

Two hurt in Lynchburg shooting Saturday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police are still working to determine who shot the two.

Sports

Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries by speeding to a 17-0 lead.

Forecast

Sunday, September 27 Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 27, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

News

Pet Stories: Chessie

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

News

VT Linebacker Eager To Play, Despite Restrictions Due To Pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
VT Linebacker Eager To Play, Despite Restrictions Due To Pandemic