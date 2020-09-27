Man flown to hospital following Henry Co. shooting Saturday night

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with gunshot wounds to his arm, chest and buttocks Saturday night in his home at 725 Mitchell Road in Axton.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a 9:35 p.m. call into the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center regarding an individual being shot. Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

The victim told investigators he was outside of his home when a Black man wearing a mask approached him and fired multiple times. A white powder believed to be illegal narcotics was found by authorities near where Mitchell was shot.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to call 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). A reward of up to $2,500, depending on the crime and substance of the tip, is available through the Crimestoppers Program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.