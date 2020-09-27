Advertisement

Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County

According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.
(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are on-scene Sunday near 4200 Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County for a motorcycle accident with reported injuries.

According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

