Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County
According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are on-scene Sunday near 4200 Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County for a motorcycle accident with reported injuries.
