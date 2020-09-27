Advertisement

Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Football
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Football(WITN Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State on Saturday night.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton – the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) started quickly in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.

Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries by speeding to a 17-0 lead.

