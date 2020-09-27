Two hurt in Lynchburg shooting Saturday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday night.

Police say the two people showed up at Lynchburg General Hospital at 10:10 p.m. with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims told police the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Fillmore Street. Police are still working to determine who shot the two.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.