Virginia surpasses 2 million COVID tests, percent positivity remains below 5 percent

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 146,144 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, September 27, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 145,408 reported Saturday, a 736-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 975 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

2,003,129 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Saturday.

7,410 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,159 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,144 reported Saturday.

868 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 924 reported Saturday. 17,443 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

