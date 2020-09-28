Advertisement

Blue Ridge Parkway begins repairs in Roanoke

A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service announced Monday it has begun work to fix a slope failure that led to the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway from the Explore Park entrance to U.S. 220.

Heavy rain in late May resulted in multiple road hazards on the parkway that required a closure from milepost 112.4 to milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Part of that was reopened earlier in the summer.

The work from the Explore Park entrance will be completed under a full parkway closure and is expected to take about 10 days. This section of parkway will reopen for the busy fall season.

The largest hazard caused by heavy rain was a full road failure approximately 150 feet long near milepost 128. The NPS says it will take at least 12 to 18 months to repair that failure.

The road south of milepost 121.4 to milepost 135.9 will remain closed to all uses.

Updates to the road status can be found on the park’s website or social media page.

