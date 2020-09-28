Advertisement

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin Luminights kicks off its 2020 fall season

In its fourth year the festival continues to be expanded with even more pumpkins and statues than ever.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood opened its fall festival Friday and the park is filled with fall favorites including thousands of pumpkins.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin Luminights will entertain guests from day to night. Live music can be found throughout the park with more than 800 performances planned in the coming weeks.

“We have seven stages and a porch that are going to have 800 concerts across the park. There’ll be music everywhere. You’ll see roving musicians. It’s really going to be a great time this month,” said Pete Owens, Spokesperson.

More than 15,000 pumpkins make up the Great Pumpkin Luminights. It’s a festival featuring pumpkins and will put you in the holiday without the scare. You’ll find big designs making everything from spiders to trees and guitars.

“They’ve added a new display up in Wildwood Grove. Great Pumpkin Luminights has expanded up in that area a little more this year. But it was the number one theme park harvest time event last year. When you come you can obviously see why,” said Wes Ramey with Dollywood.

Designers have gotten extra creative making campsites and bringing the night to life as you stroll through the park.

“You’re going to find an actual campfire that’s made out of pumpkins. There are just some fun places for folks to discover and to see the artistry that our pumpkin carvers have been able to create,” said Owens.

There is a special ticket price for folks who may want to come after 5 just to see Great Pumpkin Luminights.

