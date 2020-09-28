Advertisement

Former Roanoke pharmacist pleads guilty to tampering after paraphernalia found in employee bathroom

When a colleague asked Lewis if he was aware of these items, he said they may have fallen out of his pocket.
(KGWN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bryan Wade Lewis, 34 of Roanoke, is facing up to 10 years behind bars for one count of tampering with a consumer product, hydromorphone, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Court documents show that in January of 2018, an employee at Home Choice Partners found a needle, alcohol pad, and a bloody tissue in an employee bathroom toilet and reported it to a colleague. When that colleague asked Lewis if he was aware of these items, he said they may have fallen out of his pocket.

The employee proceeded to contact human resources which resulted in a drug test for all employees.

Lewis was scheduled to be off work the day of the drug test, but was still instructed to report to work for a screening. He proceeded to contact an employee and explain to them that he was responsible for the items in the toilet. He admitted he was partaking in such conduct for nine months.

Lewis revealed that there was a 50 ml vial of hydromorphone in the back of the narcotics cabinet that he replaced with saline.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together conducting this case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

