Grown Here at Home: Late frost impacts apple crop at Woods Farms in Franklin County

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

At Woods Farms they have about 40 acres of apples. It’s one of the crops they’re known for. Mark Woods explains how the season is going.

“Well, good and bad. It depends on where the apples were at and what stage they were at,” he said.

The late frost in April took out a lot of his crop.

“We lost the Romes and the Yorks and lost several different varieties and we had a lot of varieties that got burnt,” Mark said.

He explained how many of the apples grew with a frost ring around them.

“It didn’t kill the bloom, but it burned the skin of the apple. It didn’t hurt the flavor of the apple, but all these are good for is processing. They’ll have to go for apple butter, or apple sauce or apple juice,” he said.

Mark even pointed out, some of the trees are blooming again.

“The apples went through so much stress this year from cold, where we lost the crop, to extremely hot and dry. And then when the dog days of summer started, you had all this rain. The trees didn’t have a crop on them, so they said, hey, let’s try to make a crop, and that’s what they’re trying to do,” he said.

Although the crop isn’t a total loss, Mark says it’s the roll of the dice that you take farming.

“When you lose a crop, it’s gone. There ain’t no replacing it. So hopefully, your neighbors or your colleagues that are in the same field with you can supply the orders that you need and you can buy from them,” he explained.

Although this apple season wasn’t as fruitful, there’s still plenty to go around.

“There’s nothing like a fresh apple or fresh peach or stuff that’s local that you can get. You can’t beat it,” Mark said.

