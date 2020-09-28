Advertisement

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

This year’s debates will look different than in the past due to COVID-19. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame, but moved due to coronavirus concerns. Chris Wallace, from “Fox News Sunday," will be the only moderator, and the crowd size at Case Western Reserve University will be limited.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers ahead of the debate. You can watch their interviews below.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lawmakers react to nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) offered a statement regarding President Trump’s nomination Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Politics

Senators Kaine, Warner celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by honoring Hispanic leaders who are giving back to their communities.

Politics

Virginia political leaders spar in advance of presidential visit

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia political leaders sparred Friday in advance of President Trump's rally in Newport News.

Politics

Popularity of early voting remains high in Virginia

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Early voting in Virginia began a week ago, and Roanokers continue to take advantage of the opportunity. Already, between four and five percent of the registered voters in the city have cast their ballots.

Coronavirus

Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The governor and first lady were tested after a member of their residence staff tested positive.

Latest News

Politics

Criminal justice reforms advance in Senate committee

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As new protests sweep the country, lawmakers continue to advance criminal justice reforms here in Virginia. On Thursday, a long list of measures approved in the House of Delegates made what might be their final stop before a full vote in the State Senate.

Politics

Kaine says ACA challenge behind rush to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans are rushing to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, because they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning, during a teleconference from his Washington office.

Politics

Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.

WDBJ+

How to vote absentee in the 2020 election

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
By Leanna Scachetti
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Politics

Wason Center poll has Biden leading Trump in Virginia

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
“We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”