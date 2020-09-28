Advertisement

NAACP and local leaders address ongoing racism

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local leaders and elected officials here in Roanoke want to see change in our community. They gathered together Sunday, September 27th, to start a conversation about the racial injustice across the country and how we can address the problem here in our hometowns.

“We’ve lost too many of our own and enough is enough. I’m tired thinking I am next and I know that you are too," Brianna Wilson, Vice President of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council, said at the conference.

She took to the podium Sunday to stand up for black lives and Breonna Taylor--the Lousiville woman shot in her home during a police raid back in March.

“She was not an unresponsive woman. Her name was Breonna Taylor. Say her name. Breonna Taylor!” Wilson said, as the crowd chanted back.

The Youth Council and local NAACP branch led this conference that addressed racism and the ongoing injustice in our country. The council invited Mayor Sherman Lea to speak--who encouraged everyone to vote.

“You’ve got to vote. Take advantage of it. Take advantage of that. Take that pain and hurt and frustration and go forward,” Mayor Lea said.

And Vice Mayor Joe Cobb also shared a message: “George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. May their names and their lives become our brilliant beacon for justice. We are done dying.”

Elected officials Sam Rasoul and John Edwards echoed that sentiment in their speeches at this event.

“Any of that injustice that is upon one of our communities is upon all of us. But the only path forward is to be able to work together and to be able to push together," Delegate Rasoul said.

State Senator Edwards added,“Without justice, you cannot have peace, and that is so, so true, so let’s make sure we have a just society.”

Throughout the conference, youth council members called out the names of those killed at the hands of police.

“These young people called out their names because their names mean something just like their names [of the youth in Roanoke] mean something,” Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP, said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle fire closes all EB, WB lanes of US-460 in part of Giles Co.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All shoulders for both directions are also closed.

News

No Justice No Peace organizes protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Members stood in solidarity with the national protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

VOD Recording

VA Food Banks Seeing Rise In Demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
VA Food Banks Seeing Rise In Demand

VOD Recording

Roanoke No Justice No Peace

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke No Justice No Peace

Latest News

VOD Recording

NAACP And Roanoke City Leaders Address Racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Man dies Saturday following Henry Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two passengers in the car, Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

News

College students share experiences of current semester during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think the one thing that is kind of getting me through this is that this will end eventually. This is not just something that is going to keep going on for like the rest of our lives,” Michael Buncher said.

News

Man flown to hospital following Henry Co. shooting Saturday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

Coronavirus

Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
If you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

News

Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.