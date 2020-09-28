Advertisement

New COVID case count, positive new-case percentage drop in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 146,593 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, September 28, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 146,144 reported Sunday, a 449-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 975 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

2,027,168 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.8 percent reported over the weekend.

7,449 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,172 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,159 reported Sunday.

890 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 868 reported Sunday. 17,483 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

