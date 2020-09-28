No Justice No Peace organizes protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members could be heard rallying at a protest organized by the group No Justice No Peace.

Standing across from the Roanoke Police Department, members stood in solidarity with the national protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. They called out her name and held signs supporting Black Lives Matter and the end to racism.

“Just a way to raise awareness for our local issues as well as be united as a country in a national call for abolition," Tatiana Durant, Lead Organizer of No Justice in Peace, said.

Organizers say they are impressed with Sunday’s turnout and hope the protest sparks more conversations.

