One wounded in Lynchburg shooting Sunday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 12th Street at 11 p.m. One person was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

At this time, police say information on those responsible is unknown.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

