Roanoke Fire and EMS encourages action plans after minor fire at childcare center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanks to a meticulous plan, a daycare evacuation last week went very smoothly.

Creative Kids Childcare center on Blue Hills Drive was able to get 49 children and 11 adults out of the building after a small stove fire started.

No one was injured and the fire was ruled accidental and electrical.

Now, Roanoke Fire and EMS is hoping other businesses will follow suit by establishing evacuation plans.

“It really make it easier for us because we’re able to focus on the fire, contain the emergency situation, and then the children can be accounted for by the people responsible for them, and have childcare and oversight with people who they’re familiar with," said deputy chief, Marci Stone.

According to Stone it’s important to have a reunification point so that everyone is accounted for. It’s also important to have an evacuation plan for your home.

