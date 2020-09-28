Advertisement

Roanoke Fire and EMS encourages action plans after minor fire at childcare center

By the time Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived, everyone was already out of the building, thanks to a detailed plan.
By the time Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived, everyone was already out of the building, thanks to a detailed plan.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanks to a meticulous plan, a daycare evacuation last week went very smoothly.

Creative Kids Childcare center on Blue Hills Drive was able to get 49 children and 11 adults out of the building after a small stove fire started.

No one was injured and the fire was ruled accidental and electrical.

Now, Roanoke Fire and EMS is hoping other businesses will follow suit by establishing evacuation plans.

“It really make it easier for us because we’re able to focus on the fire, contain the emergency situation, and then the children can be accounted for by the people responsible for them, and have childcare and oversight with people who they’re familiar with," said deputy chief, Marci Stone.

According to Stone it’s important to have a reunification point so that everyone is accounted for. It’s also important to have an evacuation plan for your home.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historical marker highlights Hunton Lifesaving Crew

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A chapter of Roanoke history with national significance is receiving fresh attention. On Monday, the city unveiled a new Virginia historical marker highlighting the Hunton Lifesaving and First Aid Crew.

News

Tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Botetourt Co. detours all SB traffic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All southbound lanes and shoulders are closed

VOD Recording

Historical Marker Recognizes Hunton Lifesaving Crew Next Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Historical Marker Recognizes Hunton Lifesaving Crew Next Week

VOD Recording

Keeping The Movie Reels Rolling At Venue Cinemas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Keeping The Movie Reels Rolling At Venue Cinemas

Latest News

VOD Recording

After 2019 Tourism Record, 2020 Focus Is Recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
After 2019 Tourism Record, 2020 Focus Is Recovery

VOD Recording

Searching For A Suspect After Shooting Along Henry County's Mitchell Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching For A Suspect After Shooting Along Henry County's Mitchell Road

VOD Recording

VDH Pandemic Metrics

Updated: 1 hour ago
VDH Pandemic Metrics

News

VDOT Looking To Improve Route 220

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Anne reports

News

Former Roanoke pharmacist pleads guilty to tampering after paraphernalia found in employee bathroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
When a colleague asked Lewis if he was aware of these items, he said they may have fallen out of his pocket.

News

University Of Lynchburg Nature Center Receives Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
University Of Lynchburg Nature Center Receives Grant