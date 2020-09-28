Route 460 traffic restrictions continue in Giles County after tanker truck fire

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The westbound lanes of Route 460 in Giles County near Narrows are still closed after a tanker truck crash and fire Sunday.

The closure is in place near Route 460′s intersection with Route 643 (State Line Road), about five miles east of the West Virginia border.

Two-way traffic is shifted onto the eastbound side of Route 460 while the Virginia Department of Transportation continues to assess damage and perform repairs to the westbound lanes.

The tanker fire damaged a section of pavement in the westbound lanes that will need to be removed and replaced before the lanes can reopened to traffic, according to VDOT.

Weather permitting, VDOT is anticipating the westbound lanes could reopen Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

Updates on this closure are available at www.511virginia.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.