Advertisement

Route 460 traffic restrictions continue in Giles County after tanker truck fire

Temporary closure
Temporary closure(Graytv)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The westbound lanes of Route 460 in Giles County near Narrows are still closed after a tanker truck crash and fire Sunday.

The closure is in place near Route 460′s intersection with Route 643 (State Line Road), about five miles east of the West Virginia border.

Two-way traffic is shifted onto the eastbound side of Route 460 while the Virginia Department of Transportation continues to assess damage and perform repairs to the westbound lanes.

The tanker fire damaged a section of pavement in the westbound lanes that will need to be removed and replaced before the lanes can reopened to traffic, according to VDOT.

Weather permitting, VDOT is anticipating the westbound lanes could reopen Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

Updates on this closure are available at www.511virginia.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The new dashboard will be updated weekly and will show data trends for the virus in specific communities and where it is spreading.

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+: Understanding Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg reports zero COVID cases among students Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
As of Monday, there are no positive cases among students, but there are two confirmed cases among faculty and staff.

Latest News

News

Teacher Goes Above and Beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

New COVID case count, positive new-case percentage drop in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
449 new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday, about half the new case count from Saturday to Sunday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 28, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Grown Here at Home: Late Frost Impacts Apple Crop at Woods Farms in Franklin County

Updated: 5 hours ago

Development

VDOT soliciting feedback on $16.1M road improvement project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
After a two-year study, VDOT is proposing improvements to seven intersections along Rt. 220.

Hometown Mentor

Hometown Mentor: Covington teacher goes above and beyond for students, parents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, especially teachers.