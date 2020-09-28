Advertisement

South Boston neighborhood sees gunshot damage; no one hurt

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are investigating several reports of gunshot damage.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 27, a 911 dispatcher got a call from a resident of Country Green apartments who had found what appeared to be damage to the apartment from gunfire. The responding officer found a kitchen window with damage consistent with gunfire, but the resident had not heard gunfire.

Police also found a Lincoln with damage that appeared to be from gunshots. Later that morning, another person in the area reported damage to a Chevrolet that was also consistent with having come from gunfire.

Officers collected evidence from the scene, including cartridge cases that will be analyzed. No one has been arrested or named as a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273.

