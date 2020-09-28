Advertisement

Spotty showers today followed by steadier rain Tuesday

A strong front brings rain and storms for the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front will continue to inch closer to our area early this week. Winds out of the south will bring increased moisture and humidity Monday which could trigger a few spotty showers. By Tuesday a strong cold front begins working through our area which will lead to widespread showers and a few storms. Isolated strong storms could lead to localized flooding into Tuesday night. Expect gradually cooler weather the rest of the week with much more sunshine building in. The cooler weather continues into the weekend with highs only in the mid 60s.

MONDAY

After another foggy morning, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon. A few spotty showers cant be ruled out. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few spotty showers.
We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few spotty showers.(WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Cloudy skies are expected through the day with rain and storms increasing into the afternoon. Any storms could produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. We’ll be looking for a line of storms possible in this area that could bring isolated pockets of damaging winds. Rain and showers could continue through midday Wednesday before the system begins to exit.

A strong front bring rain and storms.
A strong front bring rain and storms.(Grey)

COOLER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front for the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday will be the transitional day with highs near 70 with increasing sunshine. Highs look to drop in the 50s and 60s with overnight temperatures slipping to the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Cooler air to end the week.
Cooler air to end the week.(Grey)
October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east.
October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east.(WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

For the first time in weeks, the tropics are actually getting a bit more quiet with only Beta remnants on the map. We’re not expecting any future development over the next few days. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

.

