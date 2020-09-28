Advertisement

Tenn. man dies in Great Smoky Mountains

A Tenn. man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.
Late afternoon light illuminates the tunnel on Laurel Creek Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. / Source: (Kristina Plaas/ GSMNP)
Late afternoon light illuminates the tunnel on Laurel Creek Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. / Source: (Kristina Plaas/ GSMNP)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man has died in the Great Smoky Mountains Friday after suffering cardiac distress.

Great Smoky National Park rangers responded to a report of a man in cardiac distress along Laurel Creek Road Friday around 1:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Brown of Portland, Tenn.

According to a release, Brown was standing along the roadside with his family when he experienced a cardiac event.

Rangers performed CPR until American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported Brown to Blount Memorial Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle fire closes all EB, WB lanes of US-460 in part of Giles Co.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All shoulders for both directions are also closed.

News

No Justice No Peace organizes protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Members stood in solidarity with the national protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

News

NAACP and local leaders address ongoing racism

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Delegate Sam Rasoul, and State Senator John Edwards all spoke at the event.

VOD Recording

VA Food Banks Seeing Rise In Demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
VA Food Banks Seeing Rise In Demand

VOD Recording

Roanoke No Justice No Peace

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke No Justice No Peace

Latest News

VOD Recording

NAACP And Roanoke City Leaders Address Racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Man dies Saturday following Henry Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two passengers in the car, Margaret Handy, 73, and David Handy, 46, were both injured and taken to the hospital.

News

College students share experiences of current semester during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think the one thing that is kind of getting me through this is that this will end eventually. This is not just something that is going to keep going on for like the rest of our lives,” Michael Buncher said.

News

Man flown to hospital following Henry Co. shooting Saturday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Deputies found Timothy Jarod Mitchell, 31, alert and coherent before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

Coronavirus

Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
If you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

News

Motorcycle accident with injuries reported along Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Roanoke County dispatch, the crash was reported at 3:38 p.m.