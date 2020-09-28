Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Pulaski Co. causes delays
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
UPDATE: Delays are now at five miles, according to VDOT.
EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at 3.9 miles north of Junction Route 660-Exit 101 is causing delays of four miles.
The north left shoulder and left lane are closed to traffic.
