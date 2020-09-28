Tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Botetourt Co. detours all SB traffic
All southbound lanes and shoulders are closed
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at five miles, according to VDOT.
EARLIER: All southbound drivers are being detoured off of I-81S at Exit 150B due to a tractor-trailer accident at .2 mile south of Junction US220 South-Exit 150A in Botetourt County.
All southbound lanes and shoulders are closed.
Drivers can expect delays of four miles.
