Tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Botetourt Co. detours all SB traffic

All southbound lanes and shoulders are closed
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at five miles, according to VDOT.

Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
EARLIER: All southbound drivers are being detoured off of I-81S at Exit 150B due to a tractor-trailer accident at .2 mile south of Junction US220 South-Exit 150A in Botetourt County.

Drivers can expect delays of four miles.

