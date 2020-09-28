Advertisement

Trooper scratched during hatchet attack at Grayson County church

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an attack involving a man with a hatchet at a Grayson County church Sunday night.

Police say about 8:30 p.m., about 20 people were gathered inside the church in the 11000 block of Flat Ridge Road in Troutdale. They heard a banging on the front entrance doors, and an off-duty Virginia State Police trooper opened the door. Standing just outside were a man and a dog, according to police. The trooper asked if he could help and the man, holding a hatchet, yelled at him. As the trooper tried to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and hit the back of the trooper’s hand. The trooper closed the door and told everyone to get into the church basement.

The trooper sustained minor scratches to his hand and was treated at the scene. No one else at the church was hurt.

Police say the man and his dog left the property, at which time the trooper helped everyone in the congregation to their vehicles. The trooper then heard the man yelling and howling from the woodline. More police responded to search for the man, described as white and in his 30s with long brown hair. The trooper says the man is about 5′11″ with a medium build. He was wearing a backpack and was accompanied by a small, black, collie-mix dog. A woman may also be with him.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 276-228-3131, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDOT Looking To Improve Route 220

Updated: 45 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Anne reports

News

Former Roanoke pharmacist pleads guilty to tampering after paraphernalia found in employee bathroom

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
When a colleague asked Lewis if he was aware of these items, he said they may have fallen out of his pocket.

News

University Of Lynchburg Nature Center Receives Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
University Of Lynchburg Nature Center Receives Grant

News

Tanker Explosion in Giles County

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Safety

Parts of Route 460 in Giles County still closed after tanker explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
People who live nearby the explosion say they heard a loud boom.

Latest News

Education

University of Lynchburg receives grant to improve Claytor Nature Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The site will see improvements to security and internet connection.

Safety

Wythe Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-77N causes delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Entertainment

Venue Cinemas stays afloat with community support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say folks have still bought curbside concessions and T-shirts to support the theater.

Safety

Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Pulaski Co. causes delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Crime

South Boston neighborhood sees gunshot damage; no one hurt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
No one has been arrested or named as a suspect.