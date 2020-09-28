University of Lynchburg receives grant to improve Claytor Nature Center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg has received a $167,000 grant to help one of its sites.

That money will be used at the Claytor Nature Center, which sits in Bedford County.

They plan to make improvements to security and internet connections.

When everything is installed, they say their ability to do virtual learning will improve.

They say their research capacity will also expand.

“We have always been sort of constrained by internet access here, so, we are pretty remote from campus and it will be a great opportunity for us to feel more connected to the main campus," said Greg Eaton, Claytor Nature Center director.

They say the process of adding new security features and fiber-optic cables will take about a year to complete.

