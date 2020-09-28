Advertisement

University of Lynchburg reports zero COVID cases among students Monday

There are two positive cases among faculty and staff
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is reporting zero positive cases of COVID-19 among the student population as of Monday morning.

Since students returned to campus, the university says it has resolved 326 cases. A case is resolved when a person receives medical clearance to leave isolation/quarantine and return to classes.

As of Monday, there are 10 students in quarantine, with three on campus and seven off campus.

There are two confirmed active positive cases among faculty and staff.

The university will continue to operate in Alert Level 2 until it goes at least 14 days without a new positive test.

The school updates its dashboard every weekday morning, with the number of active positive cases, students isolated or quarantined on campus and resolved cases. You can learn more here.

For more information on the university’s plan for managing an outbreak, click here.

