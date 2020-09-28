Advertisement

VDOT soliciting feedback on $16.1M road improvement project

Rt. 220 sign
Rt. 220 sign(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to adjust intersections along a stretch of road from Roanoke to Henry County.

After a two-year study, VDOT is proposing improvements to seven signalized intersections along the corridor.

Project leaders say the improvements will provide congestion and safety relief, minimize impact to economic development and access, and is cost effective. “So, making these intersection improvements is definitely a lower-cost way that we can improve safety and increase efficiency without having to expend infrastructure dollars on a major reconstruction project," explained Jason Bond with VDOT.

The project will cost $16.1 million, Bond said.

The intersection modifications would include rerouting straight through traffic by implementing what’s called a “through cut.”

VDOT proposes to streamline signal phasing to make traffic more efficient, and adding pedestrian accommodations at urban intersections.

Bond said improvements would help reduce crashes along the corridor. “This particular stretch of Route 220 experiences congestion. It also has stop and go traffic and looking at making these intersection modifications to implement these thru-cuts, it could reduce crashes by 20 percent," Bond explained.

Online public comments and a survey are available through Oct. 2. You can view the project and take part in the survey by clicking here.

