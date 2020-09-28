Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health launched a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard Monday, which gives a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region.

The new dashboard will be updated weekly and will show data trends for the virus in specific communities and where it is spreading. It will also help local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures.

“Communities across the Commonwealth are facing different challenges as we all continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs. A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.”

The dashboard will also include a CDC School Metrics tab to assist school officials in implementing strategies to decrease the transmission of COVID-19.

The VDH said it recommends that decisions to alter K-12 schooling, including decisions about in-person instruction, dismissals or closures be handled at the most local level possible, while considering regional and local epidemiology, community characteristics and local capacity.

On behalf of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions, I thank the Virginia Department of Health for making this dashboard available as a resource to inform local decision making to help schools navigate how and when to consider in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction," Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

These dashboards are intended to help individual communities measure the extent to which the virus is spreading in their area and guide possible responses. The VDH said each community is different and appropriate mitigation strategies will differ; the best available data should be considered, as well as the impact to the community.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Latest News

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg reports zero COVID cases among students Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
As of Monday, there are no positive cases among students, but there are two confirmed cases among faculty and staff.

Coronavirus

New COVID case count, positive new-case percentage drop in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
449 new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday, about half the new case count from Saturday to Sunday.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.