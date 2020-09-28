Advertisement

Watch Tuesday’s presidential debate here

(Tia Defour)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The first of three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger, will air on CBS Tuesday night, September 29, at 9 p.m.

You can watch it live on WDBJ7 or WDBJ7 Facebook, or here:

 

After the debate, at 10:30 p.m. watch a special with analysts and commentary on our WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk on WDBJ7 Facebook.

