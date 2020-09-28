Advertisement

Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

By KRCR Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IGO, Calif. (KRCR) - Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

The Zogg fire in Shasta County scorched thousands of acres Sunday in just a matter of hours.

A red flag warning is in effect for most of the state. Hot, dry and windy conditions are making some areas especially vulnerable to the flames.

Cal Fire is battling more than two dozen wildfires.

The Glass fire in Napa County is also raging in northern California.

Officials says at least 2,500 acres have been burned and more than 1,800 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Copyright 2020 KRCR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teacher Goes Above and Beyond

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Coronavirus

New COVID case count, positive new-case percentage drop in Virginia

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
449 new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday, about half the new case count from Saturday to Sunday.

National

Raw: Flames line roadway in Napa County, Calif.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The Glass fire has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

National

California's Zogg fire burns structures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two new California wildfires, Glass fire and Zogg fire, burned nearly 10,000 acres in a day and forced evacuations.

Latest News

National

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

News

Grown Here at Home: Late Frost Impacts Apple Crop at Woods Farms in Franklin County

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.