World’s smallest Rubik’s Cube on sale

A Japanese company has created the world’s smallest working Rubik’s Cube.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CBS)-A Japanese company has created the world’s smallest working Rubik’s Cube.

The Rubik’s Cube measures a mere 0.39 inches and weighing less than a tenth of an ounce, the toy which comes with its own pedestal is tiny enough to fit on a penny or postage stamp.

“We sought to create an exact tiny reproduction of a Rubik’s Cube,” said Kensuke Tsuchiya, a University of Tokyo expert on “micro manufacturing” who appears in a promo video for the tiny cube. “Making something that was impossible until now was fun and exciting.”

Japanese toymaker MegaHouse began taking orders last weeks and pricing the mini toys for $1,900 each.

More than 14 million Rubik’s Cubes have been sold since the original six-sided cubes debuted here in 1980.

MegaHouse says they anticipate 500 orders for the doll-sized cubes by Christmas.

