WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer crash along I-77N at 1.8 miles south of Junction Interstate 81 Exit 32-Fort Chiswell is causing delays of five miles, according to VDOT.

The north right lane and shoulder are closed.

