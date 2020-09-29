A strong front brings rain and storms back into the area today

A strong cold front begins working through our area today leading to widespread showers and even a few storms. While we do NOT expect widespread severe weather or flooding, isolated strong storms could lead to localized flooding into Tuesday night. The high for today already took place just after midnight we’ll see temperatures fall into the 60s this afternoon. Then a second cold front brings much cooler weather by the weekend. Behind the second front we’ll also find drier air meaning more sunshine.

A line of showers and storms move through the region today. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Cloudy skies are expected through the day with rain and drizzle early in the day, increasing in coverage throughout the afternoon from west to east. Total rainfall by the time the front exits late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will range between 1″ and 2″. Highest totals are expected along/east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Any flash flooding would be isolated. No flood alerts have been issued. As far as the severe storm risk, one or two storms may produce gusty wind

TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Drizzle or stray showers through lunchtime

Several rounds of rain and storms Tuesday afternoon

Highest chance/coverage during the afternoon & evening

Rainfall: 0.50-2″ with localized downpours

Low severe risk, and elevated flood risk east of the Blue Ridge Parkway

A strong front will trigger showers and storms across the region today. (WDBJ)

LATE-WEEK COOL DOWN

Wednesday and Thursday will return to the upper 60s and be breezy at times, especially Wednesday. The second cold front will arrive mostly dry Friday and will bring a notable cool down for the weekend.

By the end of the week, a second cold front will bring high temperatures well below average, reaching the low/mid 60s over the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 30s to low 40s for the first weekend of October.

A second front will bring another shot of chilly air into the region. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Most of the tropics are quiet right now, but we do have one area that has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days near the Yucatan Peninsula. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

