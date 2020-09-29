Additional arrests made in Franklin County shooting, robbery from July

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been newly-arrested for a shooting in Franklin County in July, in addition to three arrested over the summer.

In custody are Austin Lane, 22 of North Carolina, Sean Schwallenberg, 21 of Hot Springs and Leon Mitchell, Jr., 22 of Rocky Mount. All are charged with Robbery in Residence in connection with this case.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of shots being fired on Salthouse Branch Road early the morning of July 14, 2020. Justin Prillaman, 20 of Henry, was found dead. James Prillaman, 18 and also from Henry, had been shot and was taken to a hospital. Citing family privacy, the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing information about his condition.

Arrested shortly after the shooting were Te’Sean Brooks, 19 of Hardy, Qu’Shawn Manns, 20 of Rocky Mount and Treavon Taylor, 20 of Hardy. Brooks was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Malicious Wounding, Manns was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Taylor was charged with Robbery in Residence.

The case is still under investigation and more changes may be filed. Anyone with further information related to this case is asked to contact Lt. Nolen at (540) 483-6662.

