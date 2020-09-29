Advertisement

After record year for tourism, focus now on recovery

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2019 was another record year for tourism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Although 2020 is a much different story, tourism officials are looking forward to a strong fall and holiday season.

Direct tourism spending topped $920 million in 2019, supported more than 8,000 jobs and generated more than $66 million in state and local taxes, according to statistics from the U.S. Travel Association and the Virginia Travel Corporation.

This year the focus isn’t on breaking more records, it’s recovery.

Landon Howard is the President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the regional tourism marketing agency.

“We’re now back up to 60% of normal,” Howard told WDBJ7. “And as we go into the fall and our reopening campaign that we’re doing, we’re hoping people are going to come here and enjoy our outdoors.”

With local businesses adopting the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Stay Safe Pledge, and the fall colors offering a scenic incentive for travelers, Howard said the region is ready to provide a safe escape.

Howard said he hopes families will take this message to heart, and invite out-of-town guests to visit.

And he’s encouraging them to recommend a stay in a local hotel, instead of offering up the spare bedroom.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two taken to hospital after officer-involved crash in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Roanoke Police, the passenger car was turning left while the officer was driving straight and hit the vehicle

News

Historical marker highlights Hunton Lifesaving Crew

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A chapter of Roanoke history with national significance is receiving fresh attention. On Monday, the city unveiled a new Virginia historical marker highlighting the Hunton Lifesaving and First Aid Crew.

News

Roanoke Fire and EMS encourages action plans after minor fire at childcare center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke Fire and EMS encourages plans of action for businesses when it comes to evacuation.

News

Tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Botetourt Co. causes major delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All southbound lanes and shoulders are closed

Latest News

VOD Recording

Historical Marker Recognizes Hunton Lifesaving Crew Next Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Historical Marker Recognizes Hunton Lifesaving Crew Next Week

VOD Recording

Keeping The Movie Reels Rolling At Venue Cinemas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keeping The Movie Reels Rolling At Venue Cinemas

VOD Recording

After 2019 Tourism Record, 2020 Focus Is Recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
After 2019 Tourism Record, 2020 Focus Is Recovery

VOD Recording

Searching For A Suspect After Shooting Along Henry County's Mitchell Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching For A Suspect After Shooting Along Henry County's Mitchell Road

VOD Recording

VDH Pandemic Metrics

Updated: 2 hours ago
VDH Pandemic Metrics

News

VDOT Looking To Improve Route 220

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Anne reports