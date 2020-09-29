Big rig crash on I-81S near Natural Bridge cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic is moving again, but with a backup, after a big rig crash that had all southbound lanes of I-81 blocked in Botetourt County Tuesday afternoon. This was just north of the junction with US 11, southwest of Natural Bridge.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Southbound traffic was backed up several miles, according to WDBJ7 viewers and VDOT.

Click here for traffic information from VDOT.

