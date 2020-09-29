Emergency crews talk about how they handle hazardous materials

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Following a tractor-trailer crash, emergency crews are reminding people that a crash clean-up takes longer when there are hazardous materials involved.

On Monday, a tractor-trailer overturned along I-81 up near exit 150A. Troutville Volunteer Fire Department said the truck was carrying industrial batteries and a few of them leaked during the crash. They said that means they had to be extra diligent at the scene.

“With the larger trucks and the hazmat, we have to kind of slow down and evaluate what are the hazards to the people, us as responders and the environment,” TVFD President Jonathan Simmons said.

Crews in Troutville said they are expecting to see more calls Tuesday because of the slick roadways. They want to remind all drivers to take things slow and drive the conditions of the road when you’re behind the wheel.

