Explore Park prepares for fall and winter months

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a successful summer at Explore Park, Roanoke County is getting ready for an exciting few months ahead.

The Roanoke County Marketing and Administration Manager, Scott Rambsurg, say the park has seen an increase in local attendance for some of their events but fewer out-of-towners than past years.

That is because the main route in and out of the park on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed since May. It’s now being repaired and is expected to open in around 10 days. But Scott Ramsburg says more locals have come to the park.

“Treetop Quest, this is our second season, and we’ve actually seen an increase visitors. A lot of the reason for that is local families looking for something to get out and do . . . Camping is the same thing. Lot of folks really enjoying the great outdoors,” Ramsburg said.

This fall, Explore Park is not holding ScareQuest-their interactive Halloween Zip Line event-due to COVID-19, but they will still run nighttime Ziplining on certain nights and TreeTop Quest during the day.

Ramsburg is encouraging folks to come out as the weather gets cooler.

“Fall is an exciting time at Explore Park, it’s my favorite time to come out here and go camping, take a look at the fall leaves and all the meanwhile, you can see preparations going on for Illuminights," he said.

Explore Park’s walk through a display of holiday lights will start a week early this year on November 21st.

“Since we have reduced the amount of people that can be on a trail at a given time, we increased the number of days that you have to visit," Ramsburg said.

He says he expects a steady turnout at the park in the fall and winter months.

