Advertisement

Explore Park prepares for fall and winter months

Explore Park offers Ziplining at it's TreeTop Quest.
Explore Park offers Ziplining at it's TreeTop Quest.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a successful summer at Explore Park, Roanoke County is getting ready for an exciting few months ahead.

The Roanoke County Marketing and Administration Manager, Scott Rambsurg, say the park has seen an increase in local attendance for some of their events but fewer out-of-towners than past years.

That is because the main route in and out of the park on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed since May. It’s now being repaired and is expected to open in around 10 days. But Scott Ramsburg says more locals have come to the park.

“Treetop Quest, this is our second season, and we’ve actually seen an increase visitors. A lot of the reason for that is local families looking for something to get out and do . . . Camping is the same thing. Lot of folks really enjoying the great outdoors,” Ramsburg said.

This fall, Explore Park is not holding ScareQuest-their interactive Halloween Zip Line event-due to COVID-19, but they will still run nighttime Ziplining on certain nights and TreeTop Quest during the day.

Ramsburg is encouraging folks to come out as the weather gets cooler.

“Fall is an exciting time at Explore Park, it’s my favorite time to come out here and go camping, take a look at the fall leaves and all the meanwhile, you can see preparations going on for Illuminights," he said.

Explore Park’s walk through a display of holiday lights will start a week early this year on November 21st.

“Since we have reduced the amount of people that can be on a trail at a given time, we increased the number of days that you have to visit," Ramsburg said.

He says he expects a steady turnout at the park in the fall and winter months.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vinton Chamber of Commerce to host Fall Festival

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There will be over 100 vendors.

News

Emergency crews talk about how they handle hazardous materials

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Following a tractor-trailer crash, emergency crews are reminding people that a crash clean-up takes longer when there are hazardous materials involved.

News

Cemetery clean-up uncovers history in Buchanan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The workers at a rock quarry in Botetourt County felt this piece of history should not stay hidden in the hills of Buchanan.

News

No arrests or citations for tailgating on Virginia Tech game day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Following Saturday’s Virginia Tech football game, Blacksburg Police say it was the quietest home game they’ve had in years.

Latest News

News

Two Galax siblings conquer a 2,650 mile hike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Dalton Robinson and Kiaira Ashworth spent the last five months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.

News

Explore Park Prepares For Fall And Winter

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

New Forest Facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Forest Facility

News

Rivermont Early Learning Center Closes

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Danville Early Voting Surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Danville Early Voting Surge

Health

New life care facility planned in Forest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The facility is slated to sit across from Forest Middle School on Route 221.