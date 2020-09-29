Advertisement

Extra $300-a-week unemployment benefits delayed until mid-October in Va.

The Virginia Employment Commission says it's in the final stages of programming the FEMA funding, and payments should arrive by Oct. 15.
Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(NBC29)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians on unemployment who are waiting to get their extra benefits will have to wait a little longer.

The state employment commission previously said unemployed workers would get an extra $300 per-week by this week, but that’s not going to happen.

The Virginia Employment Commission says it’s in the final stages of programming the FEMA funding, and payments should arrive by Oct. 15.

It is not clear what caused the delay.

