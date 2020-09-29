Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Watch tonight’s presidential debate and post-debate show here

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The debate will air Tuesday night at 9.

Politics

Lawmakers react to nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) offered a statement regarding President Trump’s nomination Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Politics

Senators Kaine, Warner celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by honoring Hispanic leaders who are giving back to their communities.

Politics

Virginia political leaders spar in advance of presidential visit

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia political leaders sparred Friday in advance of President Trump's rally in Newport News.

Latest News

Politics

Popularity of early voting remains high in Virginia

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Early voting in Virginia began a week ago, and Roanokers continue to take advantage of the opportunity. Already, between four and five percent of the registered voters in the city have cast their ballots.

Coronavirus

Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The governor and first lady were tested after a member of their residence staff tested positive.

Politics

Criminal justice reforms advance in Senate committee

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As new protests sweep the country, lawmakers continue to advance criminal justice reforms here in Virginia. On Thursday, a long list of measures approved in the House of Delegates made what might be their final stop before a full vote in the State Senate.

Politics

Kaine says ACA challenge behind rush to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans are rushing to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, because they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning, during a teleconference from his Washington office.

Politics

Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.