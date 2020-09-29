New life care facility planned in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A new life care facility is being planned in Forest.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved the project Monday night.

It’s slated to sit across from Forest Middle School, right on Route 221.

The building will stand three stories tall and have about 82,000 square feet.

The whole project will sit on about seven acres of land.

“From the feedback we’ve gotten from the community, they’ve been wonderful neighbors in the Ivy Hill community and have done a lot of positive things over in that community and I think that goes a long way for what they’re doing in the Forest area and the community out there," said Jordan Mitchell, Bedford County Community Development director.

It’s not yet clear when that project will get underway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.