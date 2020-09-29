No arrests or citations for tailgating on Virginia Tech game day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Following Saturday’s Virginia Tech football game, Blacksburg Police said it was the quietest home game they’ve had in years.

This comes after the town and university banned tailgating this year at the school. Chief Anthony Wilson says there were about 38 calls before the game, when on a typical game day that could range between 150 to 200 before kickoff.

The chief said they had no citations in relation to tailgating, and there were no arrests anywhere in town on Saturday.

“It was a real testimony to people in the community taking our advice and really enjoying the luxury of really having a football game during a pandemic," Wilson said. “I think they did it the safest way they could. I hope we carry that forward to our next home game on the 17th with the spirit of let’s support our team, but the safer we do it, the more chances they’ll be on the field on the 17th.”

Chief Wilson said the way to victory is to stay the course and keep doing things as safely as possible so seniors can walk across the stage this spring for graduation.

