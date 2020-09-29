Advertisement

Percentage of positive new COVID-19 cases continues decline in Virginia

coronavirus testing
coronavirus testing(KY3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 147,516 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 29, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 146,593 reported Monday, a 923-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 449 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

2,039,510 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.6 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.7 percent reported Monday.

7,555 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,187 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,172 reported Monday.

Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

958 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 890 reported Monday. 17,576 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

