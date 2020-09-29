Advertisement

Poll: Virginians about evenly divided on Confederate statues

FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A new poll shows Virginians about evenly divided on whether Confederate statues throughout the state should be removed.

The poll by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% support removal of Confederate statues and 42% oppose removal.

A similar divide emerged on the question of renaming schools and streets that honor Confederates.

The poll also found that a majority of Virginians support returning students to in-person learning with adjustments to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. Only 1 in 4 Virginians say they support full online learning.

As it stands now, about 80% of Virginia’s 1.3 million students are learning in a fully virtual environment.

Latest News

Community

Radford opens new information and welcome center

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Radford’s Information and Welcome Center has moved to a new location.

Community

Historical marker highlights Hunton Lifesaving Crew

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A chapter of Roanoke history with national significance is receiving fresh attention. On Monday, the city unveiled a new Virginia historical marker highlighting the Hunton Lifesaving and First Aid Crew.

Community

No Justice No Peace organizes protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Members stood in solidarity with the national protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Community

NAACP and local leaders address ongoing racism

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Delegate Sam Rasoul and State Senator John Edwards all spoke at the event.

Latest News

Community

Lowe’s employees help build 40 bunk beds for kids in need

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Lowe's employees spent the day making 40 bunk beds for 80 children.

Community

Natural Bridge State Park gets new LOVE sculpture

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Natural Bridge State Park unveiled a “LOVE” sign up by the Visitors Center. It was designed and created by Rockbridge County artist Mark Cline, and joins over two-hundred other LOVE signs across the commonwealth funded by a special state grant program from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Entertainment

Devils Backbone’s socially-distant concert to benefit local food bank

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Fans can purchase a single concert pod, which allows up to four guests, or a group pod that allows up to 10 people.

Community

After Prom Grand Finale needs your help!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
You can help make sure kids stay safe on prom night by simply voting!

Community

Carrington Place residents get trout fishing trip

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Residents at a rehab center in Rural Retreat were treated to a little fishing trip on Wednesday.

Community

Three New River Valley localities establish childcare provider recovery grant

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg created the funding to support childcare providers.