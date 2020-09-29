Radford opens new information and welcome center

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford’s Information and Welcome Center has moved to a new location.

The building is now on Main Street to be more visible.

Inside, you can stop by to pick up swag featuring the city’s new logo.

Director Deb Cooney said she is hopeful being in this new spot will allow for easy access so that anyone can get more information about the area.

“When you live here you forget about all of the wonderful things there are to do when you get a day off from work, so we’re happy to show people some of the things that we have in the area,” Cooney said.

The center has limited hours on only Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can get more information at visitradford.com.

It is located at 701A W. Main St.

