Radford University moves Class of 2020 commencement to spring 2021

(Ashley Boles)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University has announced it will reschedule its 2020 commencement for spring 2021.

The ceremonies were previously scheduled for fall 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced spring ceremonies to be postponed. However, due to the continuing pandemic and gathering limitations mandated by the Commonwealth, the university made the decision to reschedule once more.

An announcement from the university said all graduate and undergraduate ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at the main campus and RU Carilion will be held from Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Commencement details will be posted to the university’s website by March 1, 2021.

RU says the spring 2021 events will allow for a variety of outdoor venues for complying with gathering limitations, which wouldn’t be an option in the late fall due to possible cold weather conditions. The combined ceremonies were expected to attract 10,000 to 15,000 guests to the area.

In closing, the university wrote: “As a Radford family, we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, which has overcome adversity and experienced success at an unprecedented time for our campus, our country, and the world. In the Spring of 2021, we look forward to welcoming these Highlanders and their families back home for this long awaited and much deserved recognition!”

