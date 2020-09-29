Suspect arrested in Grayson County hatchet attack

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect has been arrested for swinging a hatchet at a church and wounding a Virginia State Police trooper.

Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughn and Virginia State Police confirm an arrest was made Tuesday, but the suspect’s name has not been released.

State Police say Sunday night, with people gathered inside the church on Flat Ridge Road in Troutdale, someone banged on the front entrance doors. An off-duty Virginia State Police trooper who was in the church opened the door. Standing just outside were a man and a dog, according to police. The trooper asked if he could help, and the man, holding a hatchet, yelled at him. As the trooper tried to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and hit the back of the trooper’s hand. The trooper closed the door and told everyone to get into the church basement.

The trooper sustained minor scratches to his hand and was treated at the scene. No one else at the church was hurt.

Police say the man and his dog left the property, at which time the trooper helped everyone in the congregation to their vehicles. The trooper then heard the man yelling and howling from the woodline, leading to a search that lasted until Tuesday.

