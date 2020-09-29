Advertisement

Tampa Bay beats Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup Final

Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.
Courtesy: Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Stephen Whyno
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey. Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.

The clock hitting zeros in an empty arena set off a wild celebration for a group that endured years of playoff heartbreak and two months in isolation. Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004.

