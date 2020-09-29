Advertisement

Town of Pulaski provides information regarding Halloween 2020

The Town of Pulaski recommends reviewing the CDC’s Halloween guidelines if you plan on going out or handing out candy.
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski has not canceled its “Treat Trail” and “Trunk or Treat” just yet, as pandemic concerns swirl around the Halloween holiday.

An official announcement regarding these family-friendly events will be posted to social media October 1 after a decision has been made surrounding the best way to move forward, according to the Office of the Town Manager.

As far as door-to-door trick-or-treating, residents and families are left to their own discretion regarding if and how to participate. The Town of Pulaski recommends reviewing the CDC’s Halloween guidelines if you plan on going out or handing out candy.

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and Randolph Park will also host a drive-through Treat Trail from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Halloween.

