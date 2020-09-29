Advertisement

Two Galax siblings conquer a 2,650 mile hike

Dalton Robinson and Kiaira Ashworth hiked over 2,650 miles along the West Coast on the Pacific Crest Trail.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Dalton Robinson and Kiaira Ashworth spent the last five months hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. A journey stretching over 2,650 miles from Mexico’s boarder all the way to Canada.

“Every day was different, no day was alike because the weather was different, the things we saw were different. If we saw people that was different. Literally no two days were alike,” said Kiaira Ashworth.

The duo began their thru hike in April 2020 right at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So when we left it was peak COVID it was right at the top of the curve and we were really nervous. It was like really stressful,” said Dalton Robinson.

But Dalton and Kiaira didn’t want to give up. The two found ways to follow all COIVD-19 guidelines and even took a different route.

“They we not allowing anyone to enter Canada, so we had to do the Seattle route which add like 30 miles to your hike,” said Robinson.

The trek took them through the snow, a desert, and towns of all sizes. Ashworth says they even gained new friendships along the way.

“We laughed every day. Everyday,” said Ashworth.

“We really got time to like spend together like raw time and I and I think that really great and it did nothing but make us stronger,” said

Ashworth and Robinson says they’re proud to have taken the trip together and hope to do more hikes in the future. To learn more about their journey, visit their Facebook group.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

